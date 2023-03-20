KiLynn King Says Being Trained By The Dudleys Makes You Legit

As KiLynn King looks to make her mark in Impact Wrestling, she never forgets how important training with the Dudley Boyz was in putting her on the right path to success. Long before she became the "Majesty of Pain," King's earliest days in wrestling were filled with training sessions at the 3D Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. Appearing on "Ten Count," King described her training as "very, very intense" but ultimately worth it. Other than providing the basics of professional wrestling, King noted that the school allowed her to grasp a deeper understanding of the business.

"They didn't just train us to train us," she said. "They also talked to us about business, like, ”Hey, this is the correct way to do things. This is the incorrect way. This is how the Independents are versus working for a company.' They always had the little in-between conversations to really educate us as to what to prepare for in the world of professional wrestling."

King also noted that working with the Dudley Boyz helped legitimize her as a wrestler in the eyes of others. "It's one of those things where if you can say, 'Hey, I was trained by the Dudley Boyz,' people know, 'Okay, I can trust that they're going to be a good worker and stuff like that.'"

In addition to King, the 3D Academy has produced many other notable names, including Kayden Carter, Leva Bates, Trish Adora, and Parrow. Though King didn't initially seek to train at their wrestling school, she believes fate brought her there for a reason — and as it turns out, it paid off.