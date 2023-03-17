Bret Hart, Muta, Misawa Headline International Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023 Class

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) has officially announced its 2023 class of inductees.

IPWHF President Seth Turner appeared on Friday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" to reveal that this year's class will include Bret Hart, Bob Backlund, The Great Muta, Verne Gagne, June Byers, Kenta Kobashi, Gorgeous George, Dan McLeod, George Lurich, and Mitsuharu Misawa. These individuals were selected by way of a five-person ballot committee who collaborated with 40 to 50 individuals in the industry to determine the inductees.

Additionally, Joe DeFino will receive the Rocky Johnson Medal of Meddle Award, Christine Jarrett will be awarded the Trailblazer Award, and "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca will receive the Excelsior Award. All inductees will be recognized at the induction ceremony on August 26 in Albany, New York. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long will serve as the host for this year's event.

The IPWHF was founded at the end of 2019 as a non-profit organization with a physical museum at the MVP Arena in Albany being opened in August 2022 to "preserve and honor the history of professional wrestling from around the world," per the official website. The IPWHF museum is open to the public for special events, otherwise private tours have to be scheduled.

The Class of 2021 included several familiar icons including Bruno Sammartino, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, and Antonio Inoki, among others. The 2022 class included the likes of Steve Austin, Mildred Burke, Dory Funk Jr., and Karl Gotch.