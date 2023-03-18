GCW Eye For An Eye 2023 Results (3/17): New GCW World Champion Crowned

Masha Slamovich defeated Nick Gage to become the new GCW World Champion at Game Changer Wrestling's Eye For An Eye 2023 event at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. Slamovich earned the right to challenge Gage for the gold after winning the 30-person Do or Die Rumble earlier this year. The M.D.K. Gang member initially won the GCW World Championship last October when he defeated Jon Moxley in a Title vs. Career match on night one of GCW Fight Club. As a result of her victory, Slamovich becomes the first female GCW World Champion in history.

Elsewhere, Joey Janela retained the GCW Extreme Championship against Grim Reefer. Meanwhile, Matt Cardona found a new ally in the form of Steph de Lander during his triumph over Homicide. Also on the card, Gringo Loco defeated Bandido, Tony Deppen got the better of Willie Mack, and Blake Christian overcame the challenge of Jack Cartwheel. In the traditional Scramble match that occurs at every GCW event, Cole Radrick overcame Starboy Charlie, Alec Price, Steve Scott, Yoya, and Jimmy Lloyd.

A four-way match saw BUSSY's EFFY and Allie Katch emerge victorious against Wasted Youth's Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay, Mance Warner and 1 Called Manders of the Second Gear Crew, and the Mane Event's Midas Black and Jay Lyon. In tag team action, Alex Shelley and KUSHIDA picked up a win against Mike Bailey and Jordan Oliver, while Rina Yamashita and Sawyer Wreck successfully teamed up to conquer former GCW Tag Team Champions Miedo Extremo and Ciclope.