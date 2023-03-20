Orange Cassidy Cites Danhausen And Metal Detectors When Discussing His Changes In AEW

Change is the only constant in life, but it seems like change in professional wrestling can either come as slow as molasses in January or at the drop of a dime and even though it may seem like he moves too slow for any noticeable changes to take hold, Orange Cassidy has also experienced changes in his career.

While speaking to Esquire Middle East, the AEW International Champion discussed some changes that he has encountered since signing with Tony Khan's company. However, rather than extravagant lifestyle alterations like fast cars or stylish clothing, the blasé brawler instead touched on the inconveniences that come with a fancy contract and winning championships. "I get stopped a lot at the airport now," said the Freshly Squeezed one. "Because of my belt in my backpack, it always sets off the metal detector. So that's kind of annoying."

In addition to his new travel routine, Cassidy also alluded to the unexpected additions to his social circle due to his newfound fame since becoming All Elite. But rather than movie stars, chart-topping musicians, or click-chasing influencers, the Best Friends member has started keeping company that is very nice and very evil. "I've got more friends than I had before. I hang around with the demon man a lot now, Danhausen. I used to not do that."

The fan-favorite wrestler also revealed that Danhausen is more evil than nice in person. When pressed about why he puts up with that, Cassidy said, "You know, that's a really good question. I have no idea."

As he noted, fame and fortune could make a person do things that they constantly question. But something tells us that Orange Cassidy will be just fine.