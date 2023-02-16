Major Hollywood Star Learns About Orange Cassidy

To fans, it's no secret that Orange Cassidy's wrestling persona is inspired by a particular character from the cult classic absurdist comedy "Wet Hot American Summer." From his trademark jacket and shades to his current entrance music, Cassidy embodies the core essence of Andy, portrayed in the film by Paul Rudd. However, the beloved Hollywood star is only just now learning about the existence of Cassidy, with journalist William Mullally making Rudd aware of the connection during a recent press junket to promote the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"That's amazing," Rudd responded after being shown a picture of Cassidy. "How do I not know this? Thank you for telling me."

For those unfamiliar with "Wet Hot American Summer," Rudd's character Andy is a camp counselor obsessed with his image as a "cool" guy, with a lazy personality that Cassidy has clearly taken to heart. Although Cassidy has done a lot to further develop the character over the years, it's impossible not to see Andy in the DNA of the persona, with his sloth-like movements reminiscent of the classic scene featuring Andy reluctantly picking up silverware that he just threw to the ground.

While Rudd promotes the latest big-budget entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cassidy currently performs in AEW, where he is the AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Befitting his character, Cassidy carries the title around in a backpack, taking it out only when he arrives at the ring. While the taunt that consists of Cassidy putting his hands in his pockets is an invention of his own, there's no denying it fits right in with the other elements of Rudd's character, which he reprised for two season-long Netflix series in addition to the original movie — one a prequel and the other a sequel.