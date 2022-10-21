AEW Announces Orange Cassidy's First All-Atlantic Title Defense

AEW has announced yet another title match for Friday's live episode of "AEW Rampage" at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Besides HOOK defending his FTW Title against Ari Daivari, and The Acclaiming wrestling The Varsity Blondes in a "Title vs. Trademark" bout, we now know that Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against RUSH and Dark Order's "10" Preston Vance.

The Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. 10 title match was announced Thursday night following a backstage segment that aired exclusively via AEW's social media channels. In the video, 10 could be seen turning down RUSH and Jose The Assistant's offer to join their stable, making it clear that he plans on wrestling RUSH in a singles match Friday night. As an argument ensued between RUSH and 10, Cassidy – standing behind the counter of the bar in Daily's Place – pulled his newly-won title out of a bag, and then proceeded to challenge both men to a title match. AEW President Tony Khan, who was also standing near the bar counter, instantly agreed to the proposed match.

"Yeah, good idea. Book it!" Khan said as he banged his fist on the bar counter.

This will be Cassidy's first title defense since he defeated PAC at last week's "AEW Dynamite" debut in Toronto, Canada. Besides the aforementioned three title matches, Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale is also confirmed for Friday's show in Jacksonville.