Mercedes Mone Wants To Wrestle Mickie James And 'Retire Her A**'

Free Agent and IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone is the talk of women's wrestling at the moment, but her presence comes at a hefty price.

During a fan Q&A at Planet Comicon hosted by AEW's Leva Bates, Mone was asked about a potential match with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, saying she's "waiting for the bag, I'm waiting for Mickie James. Absolutely do I want to wrestle Mickie James. Mickie James is one of my legit idols."

Mone says that James's storyline with Trish Stratus inspired her already fledgling wrestling ambitions further. "I was like 'I have to do this. I want to do this.'" According to Mone, when James returned to WWE, she'd hoped for some kind of significant one-on-one match that never came, only tag matches on live events, describing a one-on-one match as a "dream" of hers.

"I definitely believe in 2023 that I can definitely make that dream come true. I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her a**; send her back to that rodeo and ride that horse. Bye Mickie." Mone was then quick to address "any promoters are listening" suggesting that while she is open to the match, there are no plans as of yet.

Mone won the IWGP Women's Championship at Battle In The Valley in February, defeating the inaugural champion KAIRI. The match was her first since leaving WWE in the middle of 2022. Earlier in the interview, Mone says she is set to defend her title at NJPW Sakura Genesis but there is no announced challenger yet.