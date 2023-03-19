Mercedes Mone Names WWE Talent She'd Still Like To Wrestle

Mercedes Mone officially left WWE at the start of 2023, but the superstar formerly known as Sasha Banks hopes to face some of her former colleagues in the ring again at some point.

During a recent appearance at Planet Comicon (via COOLTOY), the NJPW and STARDOM star said there's "a lot" of talent in WWE she'd still like to face, including rising stars and veterans alike. "I really like Zoey Stark in NXT. I think she is super, super talented, and just amazing. I think she is ready to blast off and shine." Mone also stated that Starks is ready for a run on the main roster.

Elsewhere, "The CEO" said that she'd like to face Bayley again, even though they've had several matches in the past. "I'm not done with her, yet I love her. I think she's amazing." Bayley seems to feel the same way about her friend as well, as she put Mone on her personal Mount Rushmore of pro wrestlers alongside some legends from the past.

During the Planet Comicon appearance, Mone also revealed that she wants to wrestle Natalya as she never got to face her in a significant way during her time in WWE. "I feel like I've never really got the opportunity to have a long match with her. I would love to have, like, an Iron Woman match with her," Mone said, adding that they used to be training partners who'd wrestle each other for up to an hour at a time during their sessions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Planet Comicon with an h/t to Wrestling INC.