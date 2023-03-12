Bayley Puts Mercedes Mone On Her Personal Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Every professional wrestler has their list of the greatest of all time, one that's highly personal to them — be it who they consider the best or their favorite. Those names go up on a wrestler's Mount Rushmore, where they are cemented as someone's tops. In a recent interview, Bayley ran through her list of those who have affected her journey as a wrestler, and, while most of the slots were filled with certified legends, there was one that went to one of her contemporaries.

Given the option by Dr. Beau Hightower to include five faces on her theoretical monument, Bayley placed four WWE Hall of Famers up there. First on her list was "Macho Man" Randy Savage — who previously inspired the colorful palettes and various shapes of Bayley's gear during her run as "The Hugger" in "NXT" and early years on the main roster. In addition to Savage, Bayley also reserved spots for the "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "He changed the game," Bayley said of Austin.

On a more personal level, Bayley mentioned her former tag team partner Sasha Banks. "I really wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her," she said. Despite leaving WWE, Banks — now known as Mercedes Mone — maintains a close friendship with Bayley. In fact, Bayley made her way to Japan for Mone's NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, before cheering on in the crowd as Mone captured the IWGP Women's Championship the month after at Battle in the Valley.

Rounding out Bayley's Mount Rushmore was former WWE Women's Champion Lita, whom she previously referred to as her childhood hero. Now, Bayley will soon get that dream match she's been craving, as Damage CTRL — Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY — will face Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 next month.