FTR Reunite With Current And Former WWE Stars Backstage At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Perhaps the biggest news coming out of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 is the long-awaited debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE. Backstage at the show, Mone took some time to pose for a picture with some old co-workers, including FTR, who had their own match on the show, and Bayley, who was visiting to support her close friend. Dax Harwood, of FTR, posted the picture, alongside an older snapshot of the four together from several years ago, with the caption, "What a life."

Mone and Bayley are known to be close with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, dating back to their shared time in WWE. Since then, FTR have moved on to AEW while Bayley still holds a prominent position in WWE, leading the Damage CTRL faction. Still, the four remain very open about their ongoing friendship on social media, with Mone recently appearing on an Instagram Live stream together, and Harwood inviting Bayley to share a drink and singing the praises of Mone in a recent interview.

Following an abrupt departure from WWE last year alongside fellow wrestler Naomi, rumors have swirled around the newly-renamed Mone and what her future in wrestling might look like. Word first emerged several weeks ago that the star was likely appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in some capacity. In addition to that, many fans, and even wrestlers, believe she may also be AEW-bound, as the company has been teasing a mystery partner for Saraya in Los Angeles next week. For now, Mone's first match back is set to be against Stardom's KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship, taking place February 18 at NJPW Battle In The Valley in San Jose, California.