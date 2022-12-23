Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session

It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants.

WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves.

"You should be my guest!!" Harwood responded to Bayley on Twitter. "Not on the podcast. Just a guest to drink tequila with me!"

Earlier, Bayley's eyes seemingly lit up when Harwood unveiled the slogan for his new podcast – "Family. Tequila. Rasslin."

The close friendship shared by Bayley and FTR is well-documented. Earlier this month, Bayley sent out a "Proud of my boys" tweet directed at FTR following their performance in WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat's farewell match for Big Time Wrestling. Bayley had similarly praised FTR for their critically-acclaimed matches against The Briscoes and other tag teams over the past few years.

Furthermore, during her run as one-half of the Golden Role Models with Sasha Banks in 2020-21, Bayley credited FTR for teaching her and Banks the psychology of tag team wrestling, and for urging them to study other great tag teams of the past.

"Once we sat and learned from them and just watching their matches, I really fell in love with it [tag team wrestling]," Bayley said on "The Sessions With Renee Paquette" last April. "So it made me want to fight for [the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship] even more. It also gives something for all the girls to do because you can't always go after the women's titles."

As noted earlier, the debut episode of the "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast will cover the contentious topic of CM Punk's AEW career. Initially, there was speculation of Punk appearing as a guest on the show, until the podcast's official account confirmed that Harwood would only "be talking about CM Punk in AEW." The episode is scheduled to drop on December 29.