Dax Harwood's First Podcast Episode Will Be About CM Punk

Dax Harwood recently announced that he was entering the world of professional wrestling podcasting, and the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion is teasing a controversial topic for his debut episode.

The podcast account linked to Dax Harwood's podcast shared a photo of Dax Harwood alongside CM Punk, as well as a screenshot from CM Punk's brief time teaming with Harwood and FTR partner Cash Wheeler, simply captioning the photo "Episode 1: 12/29/2022." The tweet sent fans into a flurry of speculation about whether Punk was a guest on the podcast or simply the first topic. The account was quick to note that Punk will be the first topic and not an interview with the controversial star.

The recent photo of Punk and Harwood is the same one that Harwood shared on his Instagram story not long ago, which Punk then shared himself. Harwood has often defended CM Punk from detractors after Punk was essentially ousted from AEW for the time being and stripped of his AEW World Championship as a result of a locker room brawl that involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, and numerous members of the AEW Talent Relations staff. The brawl stemmed from an acidic tirade from Punk, directed at numerous people in the AEW power structure.

Harwood has not only been teasing the podcast but is also stirring up controversy about his professional future. The AEW star recently said that he hoped to wrestle Cody Rhodes "very soon," despite Cody currently working for competing company WWE.