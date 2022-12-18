CM Punk Poses With AEW Star On Instagram Story

Things seem to be returning to some semblance of normalcy in AEW, following the infamous All Out post-show media scrum and the ensuing locker room brawl that saw The Elite and CM Punk pulled from AEW television, and the firing of AEW producer Ace Steel. While Punk has since been separated from the AEW locker room, the former AEW World Champion has maintained relationships with some of the AEW roster.

Dax Harwood took to his Instagram story to post a photo with Punk, posing with the former WWE Champion in front of a Christmas tree and noting their appreciation for Bret Hart and Roots of Fight apparel. Punk then shared the photo to his own Instagram story.

Punk and Harwood have been staunch allies since Punk signed with All Elite Wrestling in the summer of last year. Punk teamed with Harwood and his tag partner Cash Wheeler in the infamous match where Punk broke his foot, leading to the creation of the Interim AEW World Championship. Harwood has discussed his friendship with Punk on numerous occasions, being one of Punk's more ardent defenders in the wake of the All Out media scrum controversy. Harwood recently said that he talks to Punk "every day" and compared him to controversial former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Punk's future is still uncertain. AEW President Tony Khan has been unclear about Punk's status with the company, despite rumors of a possible buyout. Punk has also stirred the rumor mill by recently sharing a photo of himself from his time in WWE.