AEW World Champion CM Punk hasn’t been seen since the beginning of June, when he was forced to take time off after suffering a foot injury. Fans have been awaiting an update regarding Punk’s health since then, and news on his recovery finally came this weekend after he appeared as part of AEW’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to a report from PWInsider, a source backstage at the convention noted that Punk was in considerable pain while walking around throughout the day, and was sometimes even seen icing his leg in between appearances. During the weekend, Punk was also seen with a walking boot on his left foot.

Punk himself commented on his road to recovery during the AEW panel, describing his foot as “feeling on fire every day” and that it had led to his calf shutting down. He also referred to the injury as “sh*tty” and “frustrating.”

“It’s healing, it’s not healed. That’s a quote from my surgeon,” Punk said.

AEW/ROH owner and CEO Tony Khan also talked a bit about Punk’s recovery at the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum on Saturday evening. Khan said Punk wasn’t behind on his recovery, but also didn’t want to promise anything due to the seriousness of Punk’s injury. Neither Khan nor Punk gave a timetable on his return, though Khan was hopeful the AEW World Champion could return for All Out weekend on Labor Day in Chicago, Illinois, Punk’s hometown.

Khan reiterated once more this weekend that when Punk returns, he will face the AEW Interim World Champion in a title unification match. Jon Moxley is the current AEW Interim World Champion, having defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the title at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, and having since defended it against Brody King. He will next defend the title against Rush this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.”

