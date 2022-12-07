CM Punk Shares Photo From WWE Run

CM Punk caused massive waves throughout professional wrestling when he made his return to the business as part of AEW in late August 2021. Fast forward to a little over a year later, and Punk was making waves in the wrestling business again, but this time for a completely different reason. Shortly after winning the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, it was announced that he had been stripped of his title after being involved in a notorious brawl with The Elite following the event. Reports have since surfaced that a buy-out of Punk's contract is in the works, and questions about his future have remained unanswered, but now it seems as if the man himself has provided a possible answer.

Punk took to his Instagram stories to post an old picture of him during his time in WWE, wearing yellow ring gear and standing on the middle turnbuckle while clapping his hands.

Punk initially signed with WWE in 2005 and reported to the company's Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental brand. He went on to hold the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Champion, and the ECW Championship. Additionally, he acted as the leader for both The New Nexus and The Straight Edge Society stables.

Punk infamously exited both the company and the wrestling business in 2014 after clashing with members of the company's medical staff and becoming frustrated with the way he was being booked by Vince McMahon. However, now that McMahon has retired and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over the creative duties as Chief Content Officer, Punk may be more inclined to return.