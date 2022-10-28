Sources Close To The Elite Deny Story From Punk Camp About AEW All Out Aftermath

The narrative surrounding the post-All Out brawl involving The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), CM Punk, and Ace Steel continues to take many twists and turns, with numerous conflicting stories. On Wednesday, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman reported that according to Punk's camp, his dog, Larry, had two of his teeth loosened when Punk's door locker room door was kicked in, accidentally hitting Larry, who had those teeth removed during a pre-scheduled veterinarian appointment days after the fight. Wrestling Inc. also reported that Punk's camp says he felt threatened during the incident, and that the subsequent investigation has yet to interview Steel's wife, Lucy Guy, who was in the room at the time.

Today, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that sources close to The Elite are claiming the version of events told by Punk's camp is "a completely made up story." One of Meltzer's sources said that Punk's camp is in desperation mode because he's "losing" in the investigation results. The source also found the timing of the earlier report convenient, as more details from Punk's side surfaced shortly after another report indicated that Omega and the Bucks could possibly returning to AEW TV soon, which was seemingly confirmed by a video package about The Elite airing on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

As noted in our original story, Wrestling Inc. reached out to Punk's camp, not the other way around, after The Elite's impending return was reported.