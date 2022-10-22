Ace Steel Highlights 'False Accusations' In Instagram Story Following AEW Release

As reported, earlier this week, AEW released Ace Steel. A few days after his release, Steel seemingly commented on his release and the backstage AEW drama with a photo of Randy Savage confronting Hulk Hogan with the words," False accusations running wild" on his Instagram Story.

Steel along with Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega was involved in the backstage altercation that took place on September 5 after CM Punk's post-AEW All Out media scrum. According to reports about the altercation, Steel had bit Omega and thrown a chair.

Before his AEW release, Steel was working as a producer and was part of the build-up for Punk's match against Jon Moxley at All Out. He was Punk's trainer during the Moxley feud. As noted, Jim Ross spoke about Steel's release. The AEW announcer had considered him to be "always friendly and approachable" and thought that he did a good job while with the company.

Steel's release was the first big news since the altercation, until Friday when there have been reports about All Elite Wrestling and Punk being in talks regarding a buy out of the remaining years of his AEW contract.

It was on last Tuesday's episode of "Dynamite," when The Elite and CM Punk were finally talked about on TV, since September 5. The Elite were mentioned during the AEW World Trios Championship match between the champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Rey Fenix) and Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta. Punk was mentioned during a clip that featured former ROH World Champions.