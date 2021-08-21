CM Punk made his big AEW debut on tonight’s Rampage in Chicago, Illinois. As noted, he’ll be facing Darby Allin at All Out on September 5.

After the show, Punk and AEW President Tony Khan held a media scrum to answer a number of questions. Among them, Punk was asked who he actually told about going to AEW.

“I told my wife, I had to run it by her,” Punk recalled. “I think everybody else would be like, ‘Hey, are you doing it?’ And I was just be like, [silence] and they would be like, ‘Oh, okay, I get it.'”

Punk also noted after Brodie Lee got sick and passed away it was a shock to so many because those who knew backstage kept quiet about it. He respected that, and felt like in any other promotion word would have gotten out.

“You know this goes back to one of the appealing things about AEW for me,” Punk began. “It’s a bit of a bummer of a topic. Brodie Lee passes away, right? Come to find out, he was sick, but nobody knew. Nobody said anything to anybody because it’s nobody’s business. Lot of respect for everybody back here.

“Brodie, love Brodie. So, seeing that, there’s something about that, ya know? If that were anywhere else, it would be all over the internet. His poor wife would be having to deal with that. On top of already dealing with this tragic event.”

Punk is set to appear for the first time on Dynamite this Wednesday.

