Top AEW Star Praises 'Misunderstood' CM Punk

CM Punk last performed for All Elite Wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view in September; Punk became a two-time AEW World Champion by defeating Jon Moxley. However, following the event, the 44-year-old blasted Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in the post-show media scrum, which resulted in Punk being taken off television and stripped of the AEW World Championship. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared his thoughts about "passionate" Punk.

"[He's] misunderstood, I think," Harwood said on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast. "The one motto that I live by is 'if you're not controversial, you're not worth remembering,' and he's controversial. He's controversial only because he does go against the grain, and he doesn't fall in line. I think, obviously, he's an incredible storyteller. I think he is an incredible athlete. I wish that, and I hope whatever he decides to do or whatever comes next for him, whether it's in AEW, which I'm hoping it is, or outside, I just hope he finds happiness because in his life, the life he's had, he deserves it."

Harwood has managed to share the ring with Punk on four occasions following the former WWE Champion's pro wrestling comeback with Tony Khan's promotion in August 2021. After colliding in a six-man tag team match and traditional tag team match, Punk defeated Harwood in a one-on-one match on the March 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The Chicago-born wrestler later successfully teamed up with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR against Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) during "Dynamite" on June 1.

