New Details On Sasha Banks' Reported Exit From WWE

It reportedly has not been "Boss Time" in WWE for quite a while.

According to Fightful Select, Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) negotiated an exit from WWE "months ago," noting that the timeline would corroborate tweets from Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri about Varnado's exit from the company in June. Varnado walked out of the company alongside then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi due to frustrations with the creative direction of the women's tag division, leading to WWE vacating the titles and suspending the former champions.

The Fightful report also reiterates that Banks will be available for outside bookings starting January 1, also confirming reports that the WrestleCade convention tried to book Varnado, as well as The Big Event. According to Fightful, some conventions flirted with rebranding as "entertainment" conventions, in an attempt to skirt the technicalities of Varnado's agreement.

A third note from the report not only confirms an agreement between Varnado's and New Japan Pro-Wrestling but also states that Varnado and NJPW reached an agreement in November. Varnado is reportedly set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 in Tokyo, Japan. The report states that, while there is no word on any kind of agreement between Varnado and All Elite Wrestling, the possibility is not off the table.

Varnado is not only looking into wrestling opportunities, recently noting that she wrapped filming on her first motion picture. The former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion recently had a recurring role on the hit Disney+ show "The Mandalorian," as bounty hunter Koska Reeves, though Varnado is said to not be returning next season.