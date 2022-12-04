Sasha Banks Wraps First Film

"The Boss" has returned to Boston with some exciting news.

Since mid-May, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks has widely remained out of the professional wrestling scene, after walking out of WWE with her tag team partner, Naomi. Since they disappeared from the company, the duo has sought out many non-wrestling related opportunities, including New York Fashion Week. Recently, Banks was spotted in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts attending an NBA game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

It appears that Banks returned to her hometown with another huge item on the agenda as well. In the early Sunday morning hours, the multi-time champion announced the official conclusion of her very first film. "Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston," Banks confirmed via Twitter.

While the exact nature of Banks' involvement in the respective film is not-yet-known, she previously expressed her hopes to gain more experience in related roles like producing and acting. If Banks acquired an acting role for the film in question, then it will mark her official silver screen debut. Prior, Banks starred as Koska Reeves on the Disney+ television show "The Mandalorian" for two episodes.

Though Sasha Banks has greatly expanded her ventures outside of the professional wrestling world, many hoped for a possible WWE return amidst the company's recent trip to Boston for Survivor Series: WarGames. On November 26, the live crowd audibly chanted for the local Superstar; however, WWE production effectively droned them out, as the ongoing return negotiations between both parties appears to be at a standstill, or "muddy," as "Wrestling Observer Radio" described. Banks would not appear at the premium live event but continued to make great strides outside.