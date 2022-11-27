Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks

Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE and Banks have held contract talks in recent times. However, the situation is "muddy" at the moment, which could explain why company officials drowned out the fan support for the former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion at Survivor Series.

According to Meltzer, he hasn't heard any fresh information since it was reported that there were "hang-ups" in the negotiations between Banks and WWE back in October. Banks was reportedly released by WWE earlier this year, only a month after she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" over creative differences with former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

Further doubt about Banks' WWE future was cast earlier this month when a company called Soulnado Inc. filed for trademarks such as "Mercedes Mone" and "Mone Talks." It has been speculated that the trademarks are for a new character Banks will be portraying outside of WWE.

While Banks has been active in non-wrestling endeavors during her hiatus from in-ring competition, she has teased a return to the squared circle in recent times. "The Boss" has been spotted training at wrestling schools, and she seemingly teased a potential match against a former WWE Superstar. However, her future plans remain a mystery as of this writing.