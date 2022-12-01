Sasha Banks Spotted At NBA Game

Update: We still have no clue what's going on with Sasha Banks. The maybe, maybe not WWE star's status has been up in the air since she and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion partner Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" in May, and the situation has only gotten murkier as time has gone on. Meanwhile, Banks has just continued to live her life, which seems to include attending NBA games and sitting courtside. Bleacher Report captured footage from last night's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, which showed Banks on camera, waving to the fans back home. Hailing from Boston, Banks was surely happy with the result of the game, which saw the Celtics win 134-121 on the back of a whopping 49 points and 11 rebounds from Celtics star Jason Tatum.

Banks' presence at the Celtics game does confirm that the former "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" Women's Champion has finally departed Mexico, where she was recently training with notable luchadores, including former AAA, WCW, and one time AEW star Juventud Guerrera. Banks' long-time friend, former WWE star Kalisto, was also seen training with the duo.

While Banks is out of the wrestling limelight, she still remains in the thoughts of wrestling fans, with a notable "We Want Sasha" chant being heard, and reportedly tuned down, during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, which took place in Boston last weekend. The only potential hint towards Banks' future plans however come in the form of trademarks that are supposedly tied to her, though that has not been confirmed. The trademarks included a potential new ring name — Mercedes Mone' — and other terms, potentially hinting that Banks' next move could come outside of WWE.