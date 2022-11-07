Sasha Banks Trains With Former WCW Cruiserweight

Since May, the WWE Universe has been waiting to see what's next for "The Boss," Sasha Banks. The multi-time Women's Champion ended up vacating the Women's Tag Team Titles with partner Naomi, and walked out of the company just hours before her scheduled match in the main event of "Raw." Since then, Banks has been popping up in the media as she attends different events around the world while also keeping her skills in the ring as sharp as ever. Just last month, Banks surprised LuchaLibre Barcelona by showing up to train with the coaches and students at their wrestling school, and she isn't stopping there. A new video has surfaced online of Banks and former Cruiserweight Champion Juventud Guerrera sparring in the ring, with "The Boss" using some unique chain wrestling to lock in a cross armbar.

"A real professional woman , Always looking for the best ,never stop dreaming, never surrender. You deserve the best !" Guerrera wrote alongside the video. In a recent social media post, Banks teased there's going to be "something so f*****g crazy" coming up that fans will want to catch. "I'm really gonna make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long." There's no telling what Banks might be referring to, but it may be connected to Survivor Series later this month in Banks' hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

As for Guerrera, he appeared in AEW last year to compete against Chris Jericho as part of the "Labors of Jericho" series. He has since stayed active competing on the independent scene for promotions like Black Label Pro and XPW. A decorated veteran, Guerrera had notable stints in ECW, WCW, WWE, and AAA.