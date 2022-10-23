Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW

It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again.

This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted in a photo with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star Miyu Yamashita, which was shared to the latter's Twitter account. In the accompanying caption, Yamashita — who enjoyed a brief stint in AEW earlier this year — revealed her excitement over finally meeting the former WWE Women's Champion.

The image was posted hours after Banks teased her in-ring return during a visit to the LuchaLibre Barcelona wrestling school. While the nature of "The Mandalorian" star's visit to the gym remains a mystery, it seems that she was there to lock up with some of the students.

Of course, these haven't been Banks' only hints about returning to action in recent times. Last week, she seemingly pondered a dream match against former WWE Superstar KAIRI, who's currently competing in Stardom. "The Boss" has been open about her desire to wrestle in Japan in the past, so seeing her interact with both KAIRI and Yamashita is bound to fuel more speculation about her future.

Banks hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" back in May. However, it's been reported that both performers could be returning to WWE now that Triple H is in charge.