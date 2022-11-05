Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel

An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.

Most fans watching the video probably didn't give it a second thought, but thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, we know that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were added back to the "Then, Now, Forever" intro. Sapp noted that Banks and Naomi were not in the video earlier this week on any of WWE's weekly shows.

Banks and Naomi were removed from the opening video package earlier this year. The move came after the duo had a falling out with WWE management, reportedly leaving their championship belts on the desk of then-EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. After Banks and Naomi walked of WWE out during "Raw," they were subsequently stripped of the women's tag team titles. They have not been seen on WWE TV since — until their reappearance in the video package before Crown Jewel, that is. This seems like an indication that we're likely to see Banks and Naomi back in a WWE ring sooner than later.