Legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera wrestled one of his old WCW foes, Chris Jericho, as part of the Third Labour of Jericho on AEW Dynamite earlier this month.

Although it was presumed that Guerrera’s return to TNT was a one-time deal, Guerrera recently told the The Wrestling Inc. Daily that he was hoping to make more appearances for AEW.

When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman if this was the last time “the juice would be let loose in AEW,” Guerrera said: “No, I don’t think so. I think they were really happy with my performance. I had a good relationship with everybody there. I think this was just the first step, the beginning. I see a lot of guys there working for a while, for a year or so, before they get signed. That’s the story of many of the wrestlers there.

“Lets see what happens. I’m back in the gym, I’m healthy and focused. I feel pretty good to be doing something with the young talents, especially with Andrade and Lucha Brothers and now Chavo also there.

“AEW has been doing a great job of blending youth with experience. I think it’s the perfect combination. For years, other companies didn’t do it. They didn’t even trust guys who are over 35 or 40, until a few years ago. Finally, you see now in WWE – a guy like Bobby Lashley who is 45 and looks great. A lot of us [older guys] can still go. Even Rey Mysterio, who is my age, is still doing great.

When asked if Jericho was feeling the effects of his Death Match with Nick Gage on the previous episode of Dynamite, Guerrera put over Le Champion as “a warrior” for fighting through bumps and bruises.

“Yea, he was [banged up],” Guerrera admitted. “As a wrestler you get a lot of punishment, right? Not because of just bumps from the weeks before, but years before. So, I think Jericho is a warrior. I think we did pretty well for my age [46] and his age [50]. It was a great moment for my career, and I’m looking forward to doing more with AEW. I think this is just a good start.”

