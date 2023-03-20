Davey Richards Was Reportedly Done With MLW Before Announcing His Retirement After Domestic Violence Allegations

As reported on March 17, Davey Richards announced his retirement after Prestige Wrestling, Team Ambition Wrestling School, and other companies severed their ties with him due to domestic violence allegations. That same day, Richards sent a statement to Wrestling Inc. about the allegations and his retirement, which can be read here.

According to Fightful Select, Richards was out with a few companies way before the allegations of domestic violence came to light. One company was Major League Wrestling, which Fightful Select has revealed that he was finished with the company in February. His deal was supposed to be longer, but MLW reportedly wanted to distance themselves due to his sudden odd behavior.

The former MLW National Openweight Champion worked as an MLW agent and producer for a while in 2022. Several MLW wrestlers that spoke to Fighful noted that Richards' advice for their matches was said to be "puzzling."

Another situation that reportedly happened while Richards was under contract with MLW, was he told NWA that he could take bookings and was "contractually available." The truth was he wasn't, but the situation ended with MLW letting him work matches for NWA, and luckily worked out for both promotions.

Fightful Select also noted that Richards claimed that All Elite Wrestling wanted him to do a match with Bryan Danielson, though AEW told MLW that they never planned for him to come to the promotion and face Danielson. It was Timothy Thatcher that they were interested in and Danielson did eventually face Thatcher on the February 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite."