Mercedes Mone Reveals Her Favorite Star Wars Movie

"Star Wars" and professional wrestling might not have too much in common, but Mercedes Mone happens to be part of both worlds after she appeared in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." Her role in the show proved to be a popular one, and she has now revealed to "Planet Comicon" that it is "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" is her favorite film of the franchise.

While the first prequel movie is often criticized by fans of the franchise, there are plenty of people who do love the movie including the IWGP Women's Champion, and it is one specific character that provides the reason for that.

"When I first saw Darth Maul I was like, 'Oh my god, this character is such a badass,'" she said. "It really just helped me connect with my brother because my brother loves him so much as well."

Darth Maul is the main villain in the movie, and Mone ended up channeling her inner Sith Lord by getting into trouble due to her brother's love of the character, showcasing her heel tendencies from a young age.

"I just remember as kids, like taking red lipstick and a black marker and coloring his face because he was like, 'I want to be Darth Maul for Halloween,'" she said. "I used my mom's lipstick and got in such big trouble, but I love that one because I just love Darth Maul the character."

Mone's character Koska Reeves is not expected to be part of the latest season of "The Mandalorian" which is currently releasing each week on Disney+, but her storyline ended in a way that could lead to a comeback down the line as her acting journey continues.

