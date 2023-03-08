Mercedes Mone Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Her Prep For 'Mandalorian' Red Carpet

Season three of the Star Wars streaming series "The Mandalorian" recently premiered on Disney Plus, and former WWE star Mercedes Mone, who plays Koska Reeves on the show, was at the red-carpet premiere alongside the cast and crew last week. The current IWGP Women's Champion, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation process for the premiere with a video posted to her YouTube channel.

The video picks up with Varnado getting her hair and makeup done, as well as showing her getting some help putting on quite an extravagant outfit. From there, Varnado headed to the premiere, where she posed alongside someone in a full costume of Din Djarin, the protagonist of the series, along with Grogu, better known as "Baby Yoda." Also present at the premiere was Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka in the series and will star in her own upcoming show later this year. Together, Varnado and Dawson posed with the IWGP Women's Championship on the red carpet.

While reports have circulated claiming that Varnado will make an appearance at some point in "The Mandalorian" season three, that has yet to be confirmed — Varnado herself even stated that she won't be in this latest season. However, the star formerly known as Sasha Banks previously denied reports that she would be showing up a second time in season two of the series, which she did. That means her denial should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering her presence at the premiere as well as in promotional material for season three.