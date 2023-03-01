Mercedes Mone Turns Heads At 'The Mandalorian' Red Carpet Event

Mercedes Mone was trending on Twitter last night for sporting a head-turning attire at "The Mandalorian" season three premiere.

As seen in the photos below, Mone posed with her IWGP Women's Championship at the red carpet event, but more so got social media buzzing for her strapless jumpsuit made out of black latex and glossy, blue fabric. Mone would also cross paths with renowned wrestling fan Rosario Dawson, who, like Mone, made a cameo in the second season of the hit Disney+ show.

Mone, who portrayed the character of Koska Reeves in the second season of "The Mandalorian," won't be appearing in the third season of the show. However, NJPW's official Twitter account apparently did not get the memo, seeing as they tweeted the following: "Don't miss IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné in season 3 of #Themandalorian streaming on @DisneyPlus from March 1!"

Though viewers won't get a glimpse of Mone in season three of the show, the veteran wrestler recently told TV Insider that she would "love to put Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie" and that her decision to sign with UTA (United Talent Agency) was with the sole intention of furthering her acting career.

In the meantime, Mone plans to defend her IWGP Women's Championship against all comers from the STARDOM roster. In a recent interview with "Under The Ring" podcast, Mone confirmed that she will be wrestling in Tokyo, Japan, this April, at NJPW's Sakura Genesis event. It will mark the first instance of Mone wrestling in front of a sold-out crowd at the legendary Sumo Hall.