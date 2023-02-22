Mercedes Moné Signs With United Talent Agency

Since leaving WWE, Mercedes Moné (real name Mercedes Varnado) has become a free agent, a champion, and a runway model. The sky appears to be the limit for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Variety is reporting that Moné has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA). The agency will represent the IWGP Women's Champion's interests in film, television, theater, "and more." Moné retains the services of her current advocate Keven Undergaro. She was already a featured player on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," though there are no plans for her to appear in season 3 of the program which will debut in March 2023. Moné recently appeared in the background of a trailer for the upcoming season premiere of "Bar Rescue" alongside fellow former tag champion Trinity Fatu (known as Naomi in WWE).

Moné recently defeated KAIRI at NJPW Battle In The Valley to win the IWGP Women's Championship. She later closed the pay-per-view by posing with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The match was Moné's first since she left WWE in May of last year, ending her reign as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

While acting work is the reason for Mone signing with UTA, she's been outspoken about her desire to stay active in the ring, listing off a slew of possible opponents after her big title win in San Jose, California. Those include STARDOM stars like AZM and Starlight Kid. Moné is set to appear in the upcoming Tom DeNucci film "The Collective" starring Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.