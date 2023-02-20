Mercedes Mone And Trinity Fatu Spotted As Extras On 'Bar Rescue' Reality Show

Mercedes Mone is currently the talk of the wrestling world, having recently made her return to the ring after a 9-month absence. Mone defeated KAIRI at NJPW's Battle In The Valley to become the new IWGP Women's Champion, but where she can next be seen is likely to surprise many of her loyal fans. In a trailer for the upcoming episode of "Bar Rescue," airing Sunday on Paramount Network, both Mone and Trinity 'Naomi' Fatu can be seen as extras. The trailer showcases the host of the show and resident bar expert Jon Taffer grilling the owner of a bar about his drinking habits, and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are visible when the camera cuts around to the bar's patrons.

Best believe @jontaffer did not come here to play 😤 Set your DVRs for all-new episodes of #BarRescue, returning SUN, FEB 26th at 10/9c on @ParamountNet! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eknrprw64k — Bar Rescue (@BarRescue) February 18, 2023

Bringing in celebrities to appear on "Bar Rescue" isn't uncommon, as Taffer often has people head into the bar for reconnaissance as he watches from inside a car. It's unclear at present if Mone and Fatu will be doing anything besides hanging out in the background, but it's certainly possible they'll be featured further. This is not the first time that wrestlers have appeared on the show either, as AEW's Adam Cole and Britt Baker have made guest appearances in the past where they were involved in reconnaissance.

Mone and Fatu have appeared regularly outside of wrestling ever since they walked out on WWE due to creative differences, turning up at red-carpet events and on the catwalk during New York fashion week. However, while Mone's time with WWE has officially come to an end as she wrestles for NJPW, Fatu's future still remains unclear. She is technically still under contract with WWE, although she hasn't been seen on television since May 2022.