AEW power couple Adam Cole and Britt Baker are going to be guest stars on Sunday’s “Bar Rescue” episode.

The show, airing on Paramount Network, will feature the former AEW Women’s Champion and former NXT Champion as part of the team that does surveillance on a struggling bar to find ways of improvement. “Bar Rescue” is in its eighth season and debuted in 2011 on Spike TV.

“Tune into @BarRescue this Sunday at 10pm et on @paramountnet!” Britt Baker tweeted out.

Adam tweeted out the announcement as well, writing, “We are gonna shut it down BayBay!”

On AEW television, both Britt Baker and Adam Cole are in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Britt Baker will be facing the “joker” mystery opponent in her match, and Adam Cole will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The couple has rarely been seen on camera together, however, they did share a kiss on a January 2022 episode of Dynamite.

You can read more about “Bar Rescue” and stream full episodes at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]