Next week’s AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be another big show, as it will include the first two matches in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

We will see Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy in a daredevil vs. daredevil style matchup, with the winner moving on to the semi-final round. Adam Cole and Dax Harwood will also be competing one-on-one to see who can outwrestle the other and earn their way to the semi-finals.

We will also see the #1 contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk, facing John Silver in his hometown of Long Island, NY.

There will also be a rare FTW Championship match taking place next week when the reigning titleholder, Ricky Starks, put the belt on the line against Jungle Boy.

You can see the developing card for AEW Dynamite below:

FTW Championship

Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

CM Punk Vs. John Silver

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

MJF reveals contract with stipulations for match with Wardlow

