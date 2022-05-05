This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with another qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish, two wrestlers who are well known for their tag team skills, went one-on-one to determine the next entrant chasing after The Owen Cup.

Several big spots took place during the bout, including a falcon arrow off the top rope from Bobby Fish to Jeff Hardy. However, that wasn’t enough to keep “The Charismatic Enigma” down. When the dust settled, Jeff Hardy ended up defeating Bobby Fish with his signature Swanton bomb from the top rope.

There are now six confirmed entrants for the men’s tournament. Jeff Hardy joins Darby Allin, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and ROH World Tag Team & AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood as official entrants in the quarterfinal round.

The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker. The winner of Riho vs. Sakazaki on this Friday’s Rampage will determine the seventh competitor in the quarterfinals.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Another men’s qualifying match to earn an entry into the tournament takes place tonight between Rey Fenix and Dante Martin. Check out our full live coverage of the show at this link!

