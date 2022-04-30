Darby Allin has qualified for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

Friday’s AEW Rampage saw Allin defeat Swerve Strickland in a qualifying match for the tournament.

There are now five confirmed entrants for the men’s tournament. Allin joins ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and ROH World Tag Team & AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood as men’s tournament entrants..

The next men’s qualifier will take place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite with Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish.

The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Stay tuned for more on The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Below are clips from Allin vs. Strickland:

The impact of both bodies crashing to the floor echoed throughout the arena! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/r9dX6E1zwm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2022

