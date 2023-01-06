Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status

The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?

Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome for Mone's appearance, hanging out backstage in a show of support alongside former WWE colleague Bayley. However, there's been no indication she'd be joining Mone overseas as part of the STARDOM ranks. But the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that there are still ongoing talks between Naomi and WWE. Does that mean she's coming back? Does that mean she's exiting? At this point, nobody seems to know for sure, except those in the room where it's happening.

Naomi and the former Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" and effectively the company as a whole back on May 16 of last year. In a rare move, their exits were addressed on-air, and the pair was subsequently suspended indefinitely. Neither of the two has been seen on WWE programming since then. But both have remained in the public eye since their WWE disappearances. Both walked the runway modeling as part of New York Fashion Week, and they have shown up in tandem for several red carpet premieres in recent months. But one now has a place in wrestling at the moment, heading out on a "world domination tour," while the jury is still out on Naomi's future in professional wrestling and where it goes next.