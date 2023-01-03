Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.

Naomi and Banks infamously walked out on WWE before the May 16, 2022 episode of "WWE Raw," and because of that, the two were stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and later directly called out on air by the announce team for their decision to leave. Both women were suspended, and it was later reported by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. that Banks was finished with the company. Former WCW boss Eric Bischoff recently commended Banks and Naomi for making the courageous decision of betting on themselves in walking out.

It's currently unknown what exactly NJPW's plans are for Banks, as she at the very least is reportedly set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but fans are certainly hoping it means a return to the ring for her. Banks was recently seen training in Mexico with WCW cruiserweight legend Juventud Guerrera, further perpetuating the notion that Banks was working on a squared circle comeback. As for Naomi, it's unclear what her current contract status is with WWE, or if she might be considering an NJPW gig too.