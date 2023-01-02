Sasha Banks Bringing Former Tag Team Partner To Japan?

The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting Wrestle Kingdom 17 for a number of reasons, the least of which is Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) making her long-awaited return in some capacity. However, the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion might not be alone on her overseas trip, as PWInsider reports that her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, best known as Naomi in WWE, is also slated to be in Japan.

Much like Varnado, Fatu hasn't been seen anywhere near wrestling since they both effectively walked out of WWE in May; they were subsequently suspended indefinitely. As for if she'll also be appearing on the NJPW show, that's the big question. To this point, there hadn't been any rumblings that NJPW was also bringing in Fatu, and it is very possible that she could be making the trip of her own accord simply to support her friend, not even showing up publicly during Wrestle Kingdom. Since their WWE exit, Varnado and Fatu have been seen together pretty regularly in public, whether that is walking the runway to model during New York Fashion Week or periodically showing up for a few red carpet events.

Fatu's WWE contract was coming to an end when she decided to leave, and there appeared to be talks between her and WWE in recent months that could have led to her returning with a new contract. However, there's been no indication that any agreements have been struck on some of those previously unresolved points. As a result, it is still unknown if Fatu is clear to have any conversations with other wrestling companies at this time.

As for Varnado, her role at Wrestle Kingdom remains a mystery, but it is heavily expected it will be related to the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano. And then there's still all the speculation as to whether or not she may show up in AEW as Saraya's mystery partner for "Dynamite" on January 11. Would Naomi show up in Los Angeles for that event as well?