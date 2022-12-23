Backstage News On Sasha Banks Potentially Working For AEW

Sasha Banks is one of professional wrestling's hottest commodities right now. Upon reports of Banks' exit from WWE, the multi-time Women's Champion has attracted much attention, as her wrestling bookings are said to open back up on January 1, 2023. While she's reportedly locked in for a series of appearances with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, another exciting possibility has emerged as well.

One week after Banks' reportedly planned appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17, AEW returns to Los Angeles for "AEW Dynamite" on January 11, with an open spot for a possible surprise return or debut. After defeating Britt Baker at Full Gear last month, Saraya now pivots to tag team action; she must recruit a partner to do battle by her side as they take on Baker and current AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. While the identity of Saraya's partner remains a mystery at this time, speculation has pinpointed Banks as an option, as Saraya and Banks have a memorable history together from their time in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter can't yet confirm if that will be the case, however, if it was, "it could be kept secret from almost everyone." As the aforementioned episode of "Dynamite" approaches, Dave Meltzer believes "they'd push the Los Angeles match more each week" before finally unveiling the true identity of Saraya's partner. That is of course if Banks is indeed booked. Several AEW talents were recently reported to be "excited" about the possibility of "The Boss" landing in their territory. Fightful Select added that one source regarded Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado —as another potential "anchor' for their women's division, with a high likelihood of Banks increasing their television ratings if signed.