AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company

There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling.

A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this report led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.

On Thursday, PWInsider dropped a bombshell story on Banks' future in wrestling, reporting that The Boss would be appearing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Furthermore, the report specified that Banks wasn't attending on her accord as a spectator and that NJPW was bringing her into the event – possibly in a wrestling capacity.

In an update from Fightful Select, the report of Banks appearing at an NJPW event has opened up all sorts of scenarios, and several AEW talents are "excited" over the possibility of Banks joining the promotion. Fightful also quoted an anonymous AEW source as saying that Banks could be the answer to AEW's dwindling television ratings.

"One [AEW] source quickly agreed they thought that having Sasha Banks on their show weekly is another "anchor" for their women's division, something that could kick start interest in it, and feel would significantly help viewership," added the report from Fightful.

Earlier this year, Fightful reported that Banks wasn't accepting any wrestling-related bookings until January 1, 2023. As such, the report of her showing at NJPW's Wrestling Kindom 17 fits that timeline. It's also worth noting that Saraya will be teaming with a mystery partner on the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles. Could the stage be set for Banks' AEW debut?