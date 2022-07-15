If you’re a promoter looking to sign Sasha Banks for your convention, you’d better back up the brink’s truck.

According to Fightful Select, Banks is commanding an asking price of $30,000 per appearance.

Since her C2E2 appearance was announced Wednesday, several promoters both in and outside the wrestling business have reportedly expressed interest in booking her to conventions/signings. Specifically, at least two wrestling promoters have reached out to Banks’ representatives. One of the promoters told Fightful that Banks isn’t taking wrestling-related signings until at least January 1, 2023, confirming an earlier report that Banks is accepting only non-wrestling appearances through 2022.

One promoter told Fightful that Banks’ steep asking price is “exactly as expected,” elaborating that her demand should be high since she left WWE on her own terms. Furthermore, Banks has never been part of the convention circuit and has a huge fanbase willing to support her at such events.

The report added that Banks’ asking price is the highest a “just off TV” talent has ever commanded, and is comparable to the rate set by AEW star Sting. Only Ric Flair, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan reportedly command a higher per appearance rate. The same promoter who shared these details with Fightful said they were “more than happy” to book Banks at $30,000 per appearance, as they are confident they’d recover the money.

For clarification, the quoted price does not invovle Banks wrestling a match, but only doing meet-and-greets and autograph signings.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm or deny Sasha Banks’ release, one promoter told Fightful they wouldn’t have even made it as far into a conversation about booking her if she was still fully with the company.

