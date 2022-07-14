Sasha Banks made headlines Wednesday when she was announced for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August, her first public appearance since her WWE walkout on May 16.

According to Fightful Select, the announcement prompted several wrestling conventions to reach out to Banks. However, they were strictly told that Banks couldn’t make appearances for them until 2023. Fightful also reached out to other convention organizers who confirmed that they reached out to Banks’ representatives, and “were quoted a firm, specific rate.”

The report added that all wrestling-related promoters who attempted to book Banks were informed that she was only taking non-wrestling-related booking until January 1, 2023.

It’s unknown if Banks not accepting wrestling-related bookings “is a personal preference” or tied to something contractual, according to Fightful.

WWE has still not publicly confirmed or denied Banks’ reported release from the company.

One wrestling promoter that reach out to Banks Wednesday said they “can’t imagine her not being released at this point.”

The several WWE talents that Fightful followed up with are also under the impression that The Boss is gone from WWE. We noted earlier how WWE Creative is reportedly operating under the assumption that Banks is done with the company, with “several high-level talents” indicating to Fightful that Banks was released last month, confirming earlier reports from Raj Giri and WrestleVotes.

Last week, PWInsder reported that Banks may be engaging in “some signings outside of WWE” as early as this fall. It remains to be seen if those signings would also be non-wrestling related, like the C2E2 or other comic book conventions.

Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k pic.twitter.com/UFpdSIEGYP — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 13, 2022

