AEW Dynamite Garners Third Lowest Viewership Of The Year

The Full Gear go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite" was viewed by an average of 818,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The number saw a significant drop from last week's episode, which was reportedly viewed by 930,000 viewers.

According to Thurston, Wednesday's show was the least-watched episode of AEW's flagship show – in the normal timeslot – since the June 15 episode, which was viewed by an average of 761,000 viewers. The October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" roped in 752,000 viewers, but that was mostly due to the show being preempted to Tuesday night due to the MLB Playoffs, not to mention the show going head-to-head against "WWE NXT."

As for the coveted 18-49 demographic, the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" finished #4 on the cable originals charts with a 0.28 rating, down from last week's 0.32 rating. The show finished behind two NBA games on ESPN and the Sportscenter broadcast following the late Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game, per Showbuzz.

That P18-49 number ties the lowest key demo rating the show has garnered since March 31, 2021, per F4WOnline.

As for the year-over-year numbers, this week's "AEW Dynamite" was down nearly 17 percent in overall viewers and 24 percent in the 18-49 demo. The Full Gear go-home episode in 2021 drew 912,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demo.

It remains to be seen if "AEW Dynamite" can bounce back with stronger viewership numbers for the post-Full Gear episode next week. Typically, the promotion does see an uptick in numbers for post-PPV shows, and with MJF widely expected to capture the AEW World Championship, fans could be intrigued by the potential dawning of a new era in AEW programming.