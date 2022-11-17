MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite

MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television.

"This man right here [Tony Khan] busts his ass week in and week out, to give not just you, but to give all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling," an amped-up MJF told fans at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, while sharing the ring with Khan.

"Without AEW, professional wrestling is a monopoly," MJF added later in his speech. "And don't get me wrong – I love WWE, trust me, I love WWE. However, hear me out, hear me out, your favorite wrestlers don't get paid properly and don't eat properly unless Tony Khan makes that alternative.

"And now, I'm going to finish it [my speech] with more honesty. Tony, I'm just gonna keep it real with ya, I'm carrying this goddamn place on my back! If I were you, I'd pay up in the bidding war of 2024. Connecticut, you crazy mother—-ers better buy this pay-per-view to witness history because MJF is taking home the gold!"

Earlier in his speech, MJF seemingly took a shot at CM Punk by stressing that he's no longer going to allow "somebody coming into my company, dropping trow and taking a dump," as he addressed "a lot of bull—t that has gone on" in AEW over the past few months.

MJF's entire speech can be seen below.

MJF is the odds-on favorite to capture his first AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view.