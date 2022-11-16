Ric Flair Discusses Recent Talk With Colt Cabana About CM Punk

Following the alleged backstage brawl that took place due to CM Punk's comments on the All Out 2022 media scrum, Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship and is reportedly suspended to this day. The brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite took place over two months ago, with none of the wrestlers involved being seen live on AEW TV since.

However, Colt Cabana answered Chris Jericho's open challenge for the ROH World Championship and came up unsuccessful in his attempt at finally winning the big one. Cabana's return to AEW, albeit only a one-off, sparked conversation, as some believed this was a sign that fans may never see Punk in an AEW ring again due to Cabana and Punk being at odds. While on "To Be The Man," 16-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recalled his recent conversation with Cabana.

"Colt Cabana walked up to me the other day," Flair said. "Colt Cabana came over and wanted my autograph and I didn't know who he was. I've never met him, right, and the guy goes, This is Colt Cabana.' Then I stood up and shook his hand. I said, 'What's going on with you and Punk?' He said, 'It's a long story.' So, Punk's got more long stories with people than I do. [Cabana] a nice kid ... really good worker." Along with comments about The Elite, Punk also discussed Cabana during the All Out media scrum — with the two having a long history. The Elite have had vignettes airing which may be teasing a return to the company for them while there have been no indications of Punk's potential return to AEW.

