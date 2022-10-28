Only One Person Can Talk Publicly About The AEW All Out Brawl

AEW has not mentioned the backstage brawl on TV that took place following All Out 2022, which was a result of CM Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum. The brawl involved Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and members of AEW's talent relations team — with all parties immediately suspended and none of them have appeared live on AEW programming since the occurrence. Omega and the Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship on the Wednesday following the brawl.

It was previous reported that Ace Steel had been released from the company; there were claims of Steel biting Omega during said brawl.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, only one person is allowed to discuss what they witnessed publicly, with that person being Ace Steel's real-life wife, Lucy Guy. She has not talked about the situation publicly to this point, however, her and Steel have been greatly impacted by the altercation. Meltzer also reported that others within the company wished to eventually give their side of the events that occurred, however, it does not look like that will happen moving forward.

The investigation has reportedly been completed, however, this means that no one involved may talk about the situation, in public as well as in private.

Fans of The Elite, Omega and the Bucks, may have seen this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," a tease of the group returning to AEW programming. AEW played a video where Omega and the Young Bucks appeared in important and pivotal AEW moments, only to vanish into, an image akin to the end of the film Avengers: Infinity War.