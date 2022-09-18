Kenny Omega Displays Possible Bite Marks Following Reported Backstage Altercation At All Out

After All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV, then AEW World Champion CM Punk lit the wrestling world on fire.

As Punk, Tony Khan, and all media guests prepared for the post show Media Scrum, Punk started it off with a bang by going off on Scott "Colt Cabana" Colton, as well as Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson aka "The Elite." This would lead to a physical altercation between the two parties, which allegedly saw Punk's trainer and AEW Executive, Ace Steel bite Kenny Omega. Omega was recent in Japan for the Tokyo Game Show, and on Capcom TV's stream, including a bruise on Omega's left forearm, in the shape of a bite mark. It was reported by Fightful Select that Omega's bitemark was on his left forearm and would be hard to hide.

This also marks the first time Omega has appeared on camera since the brawl, the fallout of which saw Omega, Punk, Steel, Nick and Matt Jackson, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, and Christopher Daniels all suspended from AEW. Although Buck, Nakazawa, Cutler, and Daniels have all resumed normal duties in AEW, The Elite and CM Punk's suspensions are still in place.

Not only were they suspended, but the AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Tag Team Championships have all been stripped. Death Triangle would go on to capture the Trios Championship, with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson going at it for the World Championship this week at AEW's Grand Slam "Dynamite" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.