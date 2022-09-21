Jake Roberts Comments On Backstage AEW All Out Brawl

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW coach Jake Roberts commented on the backstage fight involving CM Punk, AEW EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and others that took place after Punk buried the Bucks, Omega and Colt Cabana during the All Out media scrum.

"It's none of my d*** business and it's none of the fans' business either," Roberts said on his "DDP Snake Pit" podcast. "Stupid s*** happens in this world everyday and I just hate that these young guys chose a fight when they did. I'm sure that they're regretting it and I think that they know the best thing they can do is turn the belts over to a tournament. It was wise and go AEW, man. I'm all for you guys, I love you guys to death. You know, I'm still employed there."

Following All Out and the backstage altercation, AEW CEO Tony Khan made a rare appearance on "AEW" Dynamite" and announced that he had vacated both the AEW World Trios Championships and the AEW World Championship, which were held by The Elite (the Bucks and Omega) and Punk, respectively. The Death Triangle defeated Best Friends on the night of the announcement for the AEW World Trios Championships and tonight on Grand Slam Jon Moxley will take on Bryan Danielson to determine the new AEW World Champion.

